Cowboys' Jason Witten: Considering retirement

Witten is reportedly contemplating retirement, with an eye toward moving into broadcasting, Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, Witten -- who previously stated that he would play in 2018 -- is slated to meet with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to discuss the potential decision. If the veteran pass-catcher does indeed move on from his playing career, tight end would suddenly become a position of need for the Dallas franchise as Day 2 on the NFL Draft approaches.