Cowboys' Jason Witten: Considering retirement
Witten is reportedly contemplating retirement, with an eye toward moving into broadcasting, Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, Witten -- who previously stated that he would play in 2018 -- is slated to meet with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to discuss the potential decision. If the veteran pass-catcher does indeed move on from his playing career, tight end would suddenly become a position of need for the Dallas franchise as Day 2 on the NFL Draft approaches.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Restructures contract•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Vows to return in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Scores for second straight game Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Makes one catch count in win•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Team-high seven grabs Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Only one catch Sunday•
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...
-
Seattle surprises with Penny pick
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Seattle making the surprise selection of running back Rashaad Penny...
-
Moore a Steve Smith Carolina clone?
The Panthers snap up Maryland receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of the NFL Draft, and...
-
Martavis as Raider? Curb enthusiasm
The Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Dave Richard says...