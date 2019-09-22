Cowboys' Jason Witten: Contributes 54 receiving yards
Witten caught three of four targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 31-6 win over the Dolphins.
Witten was used gently in this one, but he made the most of his looks as he finished second on the team in receiving yards. The veteran's two-game touchdown streak came to an end, but his yardage output more than doubled that from his previous two games. Witten will seemingly never receive a huge target share, but he's capable of making an impact in the red zone and still has the trust of Dak Prescott. He'll next face the Saints on the road next Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Scores for second straight game•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Finds end zone in return•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Makes 10-yard catch versus Rams•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Slated for light workload in 2019•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Coming out of retirement•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...