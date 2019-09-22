Cowboys' Jason Witten: Contributes 54 receiving yards

Witten caught three of four targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 31-6 win over the Dolphins.

Witten was used gently in this one, but he made the most of his looks as he finished second on the team in receiving yards. The veteran's two-game touchdown streak came to an end, but his yardage output more than doubled that from his previous two games. Witten will seemingly never receive a huge target share, but he's capable of making an impact in the red zone and still has the trust of Dak Prescott. He'll next face the Saints on the road next Sunday.