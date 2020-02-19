Cowboys' Jason Witten: Could leave Dallas

Witten wants to play football in 2020 and is open to signing with a new team, ESPN.com's Todd Archer reports.

Witten came out of retirement in 2019 to play a 16th season for the Cowboys. He hopes to re-sign in Dallas this offseason but acknowledged that he may need to go elsewhere to continue his NFL career. The tight end will turn 38 in May, coming off a 2019 campaign with 63 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. Witten hasn't produced a gain of more than 36 yards since 2011, but he remains competent as a blocker and short-pass catcher.