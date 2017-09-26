Cowboys' Jason Witten: Doesn't make impact Monday
Witten caught just one of four targets for three yards in Monday's win over the Cardinals.
He threw some big blocks in the second half to open holes for Ezekiel Elliott, but the veteran tight end didn't do much to pad his own stat line. Witten could be kept close to the line to block again in Week 4 against a dangerous Rams front seven, potentially capping his targets and fantasy ceiling.
