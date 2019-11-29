Cowboys' Jason Witten: Finds end zone in loss

Witten caught six of eight targets for 42 yards and a touchdown, adding a two-point conversion, in Thursday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.

Things were looking bright for the Cowboys after Witten hauled in an eight-yard TD from Dak Prescott on the team's first possession, but the Bills' defense stiffened after that and didn't allow another point until the game was well in hand in the fourth quarter. Witten is essentially a TD-dependent fantasy play at this point -- he has yet to top 60 receiving yards in a game this year -- but he continues to see solid target volume as a reliable checkdown option and chain-mover for Prescott.