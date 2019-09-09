Cowboys' Jason Witten: Finds end zone in return

Witten caught three of four targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The future Hall of Famer celebrated his return from a one-year sabbatical in the broadcast booth by doing what he does best -- namely, scoring against the Giants. Sixteen of Witten's 69 career TDs have come against the Cowboys' NFC East rivals, nearly as many as he has against Washington (nine) and the Eagles (eight) combined. The 37-year-old was on the field for 45 of the team's 68 offensive snaps (66 percent) in Week 1 compared to Blake Jarwin's 27 (40 percent), but they seemed equally involved as targets for Dak Prescott -- a situation that will limit the fantasy ceiling of both tight ends, even in a passing offense that suddenly looks more explosive than ever.