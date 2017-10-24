Cowboys' Jason Witten: Finds end zone Sunday

Witten caught all four of his targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-10 rout of the 49ers.

An inexperienced Niners linebacking corps wasn't able to keep the wily veteran from doing maximum damage with the opportunities he got in a blowout win. While Witten's yards per target continues to dwindle with age, he's on pace for 82 catches on 112 targets, which would be his highest totals since 2012, and that volume is keeping him relevant even in shallower fantasy formats.