Cowboys' Jason Witten: Finds end zone Sunday
Witten caught 10 of 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
Dallas' all-time leader in catches and receiving yards added another franchise record to his tally when he passed Ed "Too Tall" Jones and played in his 225th game as a Cowboy. Witten also leapfrogged Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison to take fourth place on the NFL's career receptions leaderboard with 1,106. The future Hall of Famer has had a great start to the 2017 season, and with a number of top tight ends getting hurt already this year, he looks like a very safe fantasy harbor heading into next week's road game against the Cardinals.
