Cowboys' Jason Witten: Five catches in win

Witten caught five of seven targets for 33 yards in Sunday's win over the Lions.

The veteran tight end has caught multiple passes in every game this season, giving him a decent floor in deep PPR formats, but Witten's field-stretching days are well behind him at 37 years old. Unless he's able to get into the end zone, something he hasn't done since Week 2, he's best left on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.