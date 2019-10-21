Cowboys' Jason Witten: Four catches in win
Witten caught all four of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 37-10 win over the Eagles.
Witten wasn't need much in the passing game as the Cowboys led this contest wire to wire. The veteran tight end remained involved, though, helping his tackles maul the Philly defensive front to open holes for Ezekiel Elliott. The un-retired legend continues to be a high-floor, low-ceiling PPR option, averaging 3.7 receptions and 37.6 receiving yards while rarely straying far from those averages. A few more red-zone looks would help boost his fantasy value (hasn't hit paydirt since Week 2) following the team's bye heading into a matchup against the Giants in Week 9.
