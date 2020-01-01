Cowboys' Jason Witten: Future uncertain in Dallas

Witten completed the 2019 season with 63 catches on 83 targets for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

After a year spent in the broadcast booth, Witten returned to the Cowboys and posted nearly identical numbers to 2017 while providing Dak Prescott with a reliable option for short gains and moving the sticks. The 37-year-old tight end has little upside at this stage of his career, and it's not yet clear whether he even wants to return in 2020 having again come up short in his quest for a Super Bowl ring. The Cowboys may also have second thoughts about another reunion, as least with Witten in a starting role, as Blake Jarwin looks capable of handling No. 1 duties.