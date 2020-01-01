Cowboys' Jason Witten: Future uncertain in Dallas
Witten completed the 2019 season with 63 catches on 83 targets for 529 yards and four touchdowns.
After a year spent in the broadcast booth, Witten returned to the Cowboys and posted nearly identical numbers to 2017 while providing Dak Prescott with a reliable option for short gains and moving the sticks. The 37-year-old tight end has little upside at this stage of his career, and it's not yet clear whether he even wants to return in 2020 having again come up short in his quest for a Super Bowl ring. The Cowboys may also have second thoughts about another reunion, as least with Witten in a starting role, as Blake Jarwin looks capable of handling No. 1 duties.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.