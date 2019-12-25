Play

Cowboys' Jason Witten: Hauls in two passes

Witten caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Witten had at least four catches in each of the previous three contests, but he was only a minor factor in Dallas' Week 16 offense. The veteran tight end has 59 catches for 505 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games.

