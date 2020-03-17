Play

Cowboys' Jason Witten: Joins Raiders

Witten will sign a one-year deal with the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Witten can earn up to $4.75 million this coming season. The 37-year-old caught 63 passes for 529 yards and four TDs for Dallas in 2019 and will now join a Raiders' tight end corps still headed by Darren Waller (90 catches last season).

