Cowboys' Jason Witten: Leads team in receiving Sunday

Witten caught all seven pass attempts thrown his way for 59 yards in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the Falcons.

The seven targets were the most Witten has seen since he saw eight in Week 5. All of them came while Atlanta was in the prevent defense with two coming in the final 90 seconds of the first half and the final five late in the fourth quarter after the game was out of hand. It will be tough to count on the 35-year-old for continued production against the Eagles in Week 11.