Play

Cowboys' Jason Witten: Likely leaving Dallas

Witten isn't expected to re-sign with the Cowboys, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Meanwhile, fellow tight end Blake Jarwin is getting a second-round restricted free agent tender. Witten wants to continue his football career in 2020, but he acknowledged in February that doing so may require leaving Dallas, the only NFL home he's ever known. He'll turn 38 in May, following a 2019 campaign in which he started all 16 games and caught 63 of 83 targets for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

More News
Our Latest Stories