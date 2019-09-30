Cowboys' Jason Witten: Loses key fumble in defeat

Witten had four catches (four targets) for 50 yards Sunday, but also lost a fumble in a 12-10 loss to the Saints.

The usually sure-handed Witten had the ball punched out from behind in the second quarter, hurting what was his second consecutive 50-yard performance. The 37-year-old has seen exactly four targets in each game this season, pulling in all but two through four weeks. Witten is unlikely to go off for big yardage days like he used to in his prime, so he requires a trip to the end zone in order to provide a high-end fantasy stat line. Next week's opponent, Green Bay, is tough against the pass and will likely have Blake Martinez shadowing Witten across the middle.