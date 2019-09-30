Cowboys' Jason Witten: Loses key fumble in defeat
Witten had four catches (four targets) for 50 yards Sunday, but also lost a fumble in a 12-10 loss to the Saints.
The usually sure-handed Witten had the ball punched out from behind in the second quarter, hurting what was his second consecutive 50-yard performance. The 37-year-old has seen exactly four targets in each game this season, pulling in all but two through four weeks. Witten is unlikely to go off for big yardage days like he used to in his prime, so he requires a trip to the end zone in order to provide a high-end fantasy stat line. Next week's opponent, Green Bay, is tough against the pass and will likely have Blake Martinez shadowing Witten across the middle.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Contributes 54 receiving yards•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Scores for second straight game•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Finds end zone in return•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Makes 10-yard catch versus Rams•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Slated for light workload in 2019•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...