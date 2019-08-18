Cowboys' Jason Witten: Makes 10-yard catch versus Rams
Witten caught his only target for a 10-yard gain during Saturday's 14-10 preseason win over the Rams.
Getting his first taste of preseason action, Witten contributed to his team's impressive opening drive with a reception to set up Tony Pollard's touchdown. He took a seat with the rest of the starters after that point, but it was a nice return to game action for the veteran, who sat out all of last year. Witten should play deeper into the game Saturday against the Texans in an effort that should more closely resemble a regular-season affair.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Slated for light workload in 2019•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Coming out of retirement•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Officially moving to broadcast booth•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Still weighing options•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Talking time to make decision•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.