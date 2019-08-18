Cowboys' Jason Witten: Makes 10-yard catch versus Rams

Witten caught his only target for a 10-yard gain during Saturday's 14-10 preseason win over the Rams.

Getting his first taste of preseason action, Witten contributed to his team's impressive opening drive with a reception to set up Tony Pollard's touchdown. He took a seat with the rest of the starters after that point, but it was a nice return to game action for the veteran, who sat out all of last year. Witten should play deeper into the game Saturday against the Texans in an effort that should more closely resemble a regular-season affair.