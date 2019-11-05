Cowboys' Jason Witten: Makes eight catches
Witten caught eight of nine targets for 58 yards in Monday night's 37-18 win over the Giants.
Witten led the Cowboys in both receptions and targets from quarterback Dak Prescott. With that share of looks, he was able to post his best stat line of the season, even if he didn't score a touchdown. In Week 10, Witten will hope for a similarly strong showing against the Vikings, but their seventh-ranked pass defense could be tough to crack.
