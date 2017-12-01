Cowboys' Jason Witten: Makes one catch count in win

Witten brought in one of five targets for an eight-yard touchdown in Thursday's 38-14 win over the Redskins.

The veteran tight end opened the scoring on the night with an eight-yard grab in the first quarter, his first touchdown since Week 7. Witten's production has been a bit volatile recently, as he's alternated a trio of one-catch efforts with a pair of seven-reception games over the last five contests. However, the 35-year-old is capable of a strong effort on any given week, considering his frequent role as a security blanket for Dak Prescott. He'll look to up his numbers against the Giants in a Week 14 road matchup.