Cowboys' Jason Witten: Officially moving to broadcast booth

Witten has informed the Cowboys he will retire and join ESPN as an analyst for Monday Night Football, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rumors of Witten's retirement first surfaced around draft time, but the veteran tight end evidently needed more time to consider the decision. After discussing the matter with his family and meeting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, he ultimately decided the opportunity to move to broadcasting was too good to pass up. The soon-to-be 36-year-old will finish his career as the franchise leader in receptions (1,152) and receiving yards (12,448), and should one day be headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.