Cowboys' Jason Witten: Officially moving to broadcast booth
Witten has informed the Cowboys he will retire and join ESPN as an analyst for Monday Night Football, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Rumors of Witten's retirement first surfaced around draft time, but the veteran tight end evidently needed more time to consider the decision. After discussing the matter with his family and meeting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, he ultimately decided the opportunity to move to broadcasting was too good to pass up. The soon-to-be 36-year-old will finish his career as the franchise leader in receptions (1,152) and receiving yards (12,448), and should one day be headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Still weighing options•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Talking time to make decision•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Considering retirement•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Restructures contract•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Vows to return in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Scores for second straight game Sunday•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...