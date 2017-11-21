Cowboys' Jason Witten: Only one catch Sunday
Witten caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Dak Prescott's struggles dragged down the production of the entire Cowboys passing attack in this one, but it was hardly the first time Witten's been nearly invisible this season -- he's had four games in 2017 with single-digit receiving yards. The future Hall of Famer is clearly reaching the end of his illustrious career, but he may still have one or two more solid performances left in him.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Leads team in receiving Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Only one target Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Three catches in Sunday's win•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Finds end zone Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Rights the ship against Packers•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Quiet in Sunday's loss•
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...