Cowboys' Jason Witten: Only one catch Sunday

Witten caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Dak Prescott's struggles dragged down the production of the entire Cowboys passing attack in this one, but it was hardly the first time Witten's been nearly invisible this season -- he's had four games in 2017 with single-digit receiving yards. The future Hall of Famer is clearly reaching the end of his illustrious career, but he may still have one or two more solid performances left in him.