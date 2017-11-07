Cowboys' Jason Witten: Only one target Sunday
Witten caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.
Dak Prescott fired the vast majority of his passes to his wide receivers in this one, leaving little left over for Witten. It's the third time this season he's been held to single digits in receiving yards, and there's no guarantee he'll be able to rebound next week on the road against a Falcons defense that's been even tougher this season than the Chiefs against opposition tight ends.
