Cowboys' Jason Witten: Picks up 29 yards in loss

Witten caught three of four targets for 29 total yards during Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Packers.

Behind by multiple scores for the bulk of the game, the Cowboys were slinging it Sunday, but Witten did not benefit from that aggression. The veteran tight end saw four targets for the fifth consecutive game. He's provided Dak Prescott with a dependable underneath target, but is no better than fourth on the totem pole in an offense that also likes to pound the ball. Up next is a reeling Jets team that features a middle-of-the-road pass defense.