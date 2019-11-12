Cowboys' Jason Witten: Quiet in loss to Vikings
Witten caught two of five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
While Dak Prescott has a huge game, throwing for nearly 400 yards, little of that action went to the Cowboys' tight ends. Witten hasn't scored a TD since Week 2, and hasn't reached 60 receiving yards in a game all year, making him nothing more than a desperation bye-week fantasy option.
