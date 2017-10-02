Cowboys' Jason Witten: Quiet in Sunday's loss

Witten caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

After scoring in each of the first two games of the season, Witten has been held in check in the last two, tallying only two catches for 12 yards on six targets. Things may not get any better for the veteran next week against a Packers defense that's given up only 12 catches for 106 yards and no TDs to tight ends through four games.