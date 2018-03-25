Cowboys' Jason Witten: Restructures contract

Witten restructured his contract to free up $3.5 million 2018 cap space for the Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Witten presumably converted most of his base salary into a bonus, as opposed to taking an an actual pay cut. He'll turn 36 in May and yet didn't give any thought to retirement, coming off a 2017 campaign in which he caught 63 of 87 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns, with a career-low mark of 8.9 yards per catch. Witten is locked in as the Cowboys' top tight end for at least one more year, hoping to play all 16 games for a 15th consecutive season. He's fourth on the all-time receptions list (1,152), but he likely would need to play three or four more seasons to move any higher.