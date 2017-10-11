Cowboys' Jason Witten: Rights the ship against Packers
Witten caught eight of 10 targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to Green Bay.
Witten started the season off hot with 17 catches and two scores in the team's first two games. He managed just two catches total in Weeks 3 and 4 before bouncing back on Sunday. It's hard to tell this early in the season which is the real Witten, but after 15 seasons, history appears to be on his side.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Quiet in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Doesn't make impact Monday•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Finds end zone Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Breaks team record for receiving yards•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Seeing more days off during camp•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Signs four-year extension through 2021•
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...