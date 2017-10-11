Play

Cowboys' Jason Witten: Rights the ship against Packers

Witten caught eight of 10 targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to Green Bay.

Witten started the season off hot with 17 catches and two scores in the team's first two games. He managed just two catches total in Weeks 3 and 4 before bouncing back on Sunday. It's hard to tell this early in the season which is the real Witten, but after 15 seasons, history appears to be on his side.

