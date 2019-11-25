Cowboys' Jason Witten: Rough game against Pats
Witten caught one of four targets for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
While the weather and the opponent were both factors, this was still Witten's worst performance of the season in terms of catches and yards. Blake Jarwin has looked consistently more dangerous as a receiver all year, but as yet the Cowboys don't seem inclined to put the 37-year-old Witten in mothballs.
