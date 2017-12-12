Cowboys' Jason Witten: Scores for second straight game Sunday

Witten caught one of two targets for a 20-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Giants.

He's been a Giant-killer throughout his illustrious career, grabbing 15 TDs in 30 games against them -- including scores in both 2017 meetings. Witten's volume numbers continue trending down at 35 years old, but he remains a solid security blanket for Dak Prescott, and the tight end's five touchdowns this season are his best total since 2014.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop