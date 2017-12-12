Cowboys' Jason Witten: Scores for second straight game Sunday

Witten caught one of two targets for a 20-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Giants.

He's been a Giant-killer throughout his illustrious career, grabbing 15 TDs in 30 games against them -- including scores in both 2017 meetings. Witten's volume numbers continue trending down at 35 years old, but he remains a solid security blanket for Dak Prescott, and the tight end's five touchdowns this season are his best total since 2014.