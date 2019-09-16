Cowboys' Jason Witten: Scores for second straight game
Witten caught all four of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 win over Washington.
Witten gave his team its first lead just before halftime when he connected with Dak Prescott for a beautifully-executed two-yard touchdown. He also made an impressive 18-yard catch as he finished fourth on the team in receiving yardage. Witten clearly will not be used heavily on a weekly basis, but he certainly still appears to be a big part of the red zone offense. He'll look to score for the third consecutive game next Sunday at home against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Finds end zone in return•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Makes 10-yard catch versus Rams•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Slated for light workload in 2019•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Coming out of retirement•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Officially moving to broadcast booth•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...