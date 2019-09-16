Cowboys' Jason Witten: Scores for second straight game

Witten caught all four of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 win over Washington.

Witten gave his team its first lead just before halftime when he connected with Dak Prescott for a beautifully-executed two-yard touchdown. He also made an impressive 18-yard catch as he finished fourth on the team in receiving yardage. Witten clearly will not be used heavily on a weekly basis, but he certainly still appears to be a big part of the red zone offense. He'll look to score for the third consecutive game next Sunday at home against the Dolphins.