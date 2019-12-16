Cowboys' Jason Witten: Scores fourth TD of season

Witten caught four of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Rams.

The future Hall of Famer opened the scoring late in the first quarter with a 19-yard grab, but he wasn't much of a factor after that as the Cowboys leaned heavily on their running game. Witten now has four TDs on the year, including two in the last three games, but he hasn't topped 42 receiving yards since Week 9. He'll remain a low-ceiling fantasy option in Week 16 against the Eagles.