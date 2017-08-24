Cowboys' Jason Witten: Seeing more days off during camp
Witten has been forced to take more days off during training camp this year by the Cowboys coaching staff than in previous seasons, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Heading into his 15th NFL campaign, Witten remains in excellent shape for a 35-year-old. "He does not want to take those days off," offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said Wednesday. "He's just listening and trusting the people that are giving him advice from not only coaches but the trainers and everybody else. I think that's helped." Witten's 673 receiving yards in 2016 were his lowest total since his rookie year, but the chemistry he's developed with Dak Prescott should allow him to remain a dependable option when the Cowboys need to move the chains, even if he won't stretch the field or be a big factor in the red zone. There's little fantasy ceiling left with the future Hall of Famer, but provided Father Time doesn't catch up to him all at once, his floor remains fairly secure.
