Cowboys' Jason Witten: Slated for light workload in 2019

Witten has agreed to play around 25 snaps per game in 2019 and will not impede the progress of the Cowboys' young tight ends, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Witten's return to the Cowboys was great news for just about everybody but Blake Jarwin, who broke out with a monster seven-reception, 119-yard, three-score outing in the regular-season finale last season. With Geoff Swaim set to become a free agent this spring, that performance seemingly had Jarwin positioned atop the depth chart entering the offseason over the likes of Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers. While Witten's addition at first seems like it could threaten Jarwin's perch, the fact Witten only wants 20ish snaps per game means Jarwin doesn't need to be a starter to see enough playing time to be of fantasy worth. Witten, meanwhile, logged roughly 17 offensive snaps for every reception he had in his last full season, which doesn't make him a very exciting fantasy prospect ahead of the 2019 campaign given the workload that's reportedly in store for him.