Cowboys' Jason Witten: Slated for light workload in 2019
Witten has agreed to play around 25 snaps per game in 2019 and will not impede the progress of the Cowboys' young tight ends, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Witten's return to the Cowboys was great news for just about everybody but Blake Jarwin, who broke out with a monster seven-reception, 119-yard, three-score outing in the regular-season finale last season. With Geoff Swaim set to become a free agent this spring, that performance seemingly had Jarwin positioned atop the depth chart entering the offseason over the likes of Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers. While Witten's addition at first seems like it could threaten Jarwin's perch, the fact Witten only wants 20ish snaps per game means Jarwin doesn't need to be a starter to see enough playing time to be of fantasy worth. Witten, meanwhile, logged roughly 17 offensive snaps for every reception he had in his last full season, which doesn't make him a very exciting fantasy prospect ahead of the 2019 campaign given the workload that's reportedly in store for him.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Coming out of retirement•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Officially moving to broadcast booth•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Still weighing options•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Talking time to make decision•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Considering retirement•
-
Cowboys' Jason Witten: Restructures contract•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...