Cowboys' Jason Witten: Still weighing options
Witten is still contemplating retirement, with an announcement likely coming Wednesday, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Witten's words and actions since the end of last season suggested he'd continue playing, but he's apparently been impressed by the offers available to move into broadcasting. He met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday and continues to discuss the decision with his family, seemingly hoping to have an answer by mid-week. Witten will celebrate his 36th birthday May 6.
