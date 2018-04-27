Cowboys' Jason Witten: Talking time to make decision

Witten will talk with his family and take some time to make a decision between continuing his playing career or moving into broadcasting, to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Witten said at the end of last season that he intended to continue playing, then reached an agreement in late March to restructure his contract. He seems to be having a change of heart as his 36th birthday approaches, now leaning toward joining the Monday Night Football broadcast team. Witten met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday to discuss his dilemma.