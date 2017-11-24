Cowboys' Jason Witten: Team-high seven grabs Thursday
Witten caught all seven of his targets for 44 yards in Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Chargers.
He was once again Dak Prescott's favorite checkdown option, but the aging tight end wasn't able to do much with the ball after the catch. Witten's erratic target volume -- he's alternated games of seven targets and one target over the last month -- make him a risky fantasy play even in PPR formats, but with injuries mounting on the Cowboys' offensive line, his role could become steadier down the stretch as Prescott finds himself with less time in the pocket.
