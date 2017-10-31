Cowboys' Jason Witten: Three catches in Sunday's win
Witten caught three of his five targets for 31 yards in Sunday's win over Washington.
He didn't see a lot of action on a wet, rainy night, but the same could be said for the entire Cowboys passing game. Witten's currently on pace for a season very similar to what he's produced in recent years, but he could see an uptick in usage over the next six games with Ezekiel Elliott being forced to serve his six-game suspension.
