Cowboys' Jason Witten: Ties for team lead in catches
Witten caught five of seven targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Jets.
The receptions and targets both tied for the team lead on the afternoon, but it was the one Witten couldn't haul in that mattered most -- he was the target of Dak Prescott's two-point conversion attempt in the final minute, but the pass fell short. The five catches and 57 yards were actually season highs for the veteran tight end, and Witten's fantasy ceiling remains limited unless he's able to find the end zone.
