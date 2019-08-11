Cowboys' Jason Witten: Unlikely to play Saturday

Witten isn't slated to suit up for Saturday's preseason contest at San Francisco, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys' No. 1 offense will be afforded 8-to-10 snaps in the exhibition opener, but Witten won't be a part of it, delaying his first game action since returning to football from the broadcast booth. His next chance to take the field will be Aug. 17 against the Rams in L.A. as he prepares for a reduced workload from what he experienced during the first portion of his playing career.