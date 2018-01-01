Cowboys' Jason Witten: Vows to return in 2018

Witten said after Sunday's 6-0 win over the Eagles that he intends to come back in 2018, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

His 2017 season didn't exactly end on a high note, as he caught only two of three passes for 17 yards, but Witten still feels like he can contribute to the Cowboys. The 35-year-old posted career lows in catches, receiving yards and targets this season, however, and at this point he offers no downfield threat at all, simply providing Dak Prescott with a reliable checkdown option. With the team likely looking for ways to add more of a vertical element to its offense next season, it's hard to imagine Witten's production bouncing back in any way.