Williams rushed 12 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of three targets for 17 yards in the Cowboys' 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Williams' rushing opportunities were somewhat capped by a surprising second-half game script that included a 17-0 third-quarter advantage for Tampa Bay. However, the veteran running back had gotten Dallas started off on the right foot in the first quarter, when he capped off a nine-play opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run. Williams did a respectable job throughout the night grinding out yards against a tough Buccaneers run defense, but he's now averaged less than 3.8 yards per carry in four of the first five games, including two straight. Nevertheless, Williams does have six rushing touchdowns in the same span, and he should have a good chance at a heftier workload on the ground in a Week 6 road matchup against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18.