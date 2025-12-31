Williams (shoulder) wasn't listed on the Cowboys' first Week 18 injury report Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Prior to Wednesday's session, coach Brian Schottenheimer told Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News that Williams and No. 2 RB Malik Davis would be limited. However, Williams practiced without restrictions to begin Week 18 prep, while Davis didn't log any on-field work due to listed calf and eye issues. Williams thus seems poised to lead Dallas' backfield Sunday at the Giants, especially if Davis isn't able to suit up.