Williams carried the ball 19 times for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Ravens. He also caught two of three targets for five yards.

The veteran back gave the Cowboys a 10-0 lead in the first quarter with a two-yard TD plunge, his third trip to the end zone in three games this season, and Williams topped 100 scrimmage yards for the first time since Week 12 of 2025. Even with Sunday's strong effort, Williams has managed just 3,9 yards per carry to begin the year, a major downturn from his 4.8 mark in 2025. He'll look to keep building momentum in a Week 4 road trip to Houston.