Williams carried the ball nine times for 34 yards and caught two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Chargers.

The 43 scrimmage yards represented his second-lowest output of the season, ahead of only the 34 yards he eked out against the Panthers in Week 6. Williams has already put together the best season of his career with 1,147 yards and 10 TDs on the ground and a 35-137-2 line on 49 targets through the air, and he'll look to add to those totals in Week 17 against the Commanders.