Williams rushed 25 times for 155 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 38-21 win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Williams broke out for a new single-game career high in rushing yards during the impressive victory, sealing the win with a two-yard scoring run just ahead of the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. The remarkable performance also marked Williams' first 100-yard tally of the season, and he's been highly rewarding for fantasy managers by scoring a touchdown in five straight games. Williams should have a prime opportunity to continue building on his strong first half of the season in Week 8, as he'll face a vulnerable Cardinals run defense at home on Sunday.