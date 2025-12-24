Williams (neck) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Washington, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Williams played through a neck injury this past Sunday against the Chargers but still logged a 57 percent snap share en route to 11 touches for 43 yards from scrimmage. He followed up a limited walkthrough Monday with a capped practice Tuesday before handling a full walkthrough Wednesday, clearing him for Week 17 action. Despite being available to the Cowboys offense Thursday, Williams may yield some reps to backup Malik Davis, who has earned eight carries in both of the last two contests.