Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Cleared to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Williams missed part of last week's loss to the Vikings after injuring his shoulder/neck, but he returned for the second half and took most of the carries, albeit with Malik Davis handling the bulk of the snaps on pass plays. Williams' return to full practice participation Friday suggests he won't have limitations this Sunday, though the Cowboys might eventually scale his workload back a bit if/when they're eliminated from playoff contention.
