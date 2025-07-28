Williams and Miles Sanders seem to be competing for a starting job, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

It's no surprise the veteran free-agent signings are getting most of the first-team snaps during the first week of training camp, but it may not be long before rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue makes a push. There's also no guarantee a starting job comes with a lot of touches, as head coach Brian Schottenheimer has hinted at using a rotation during the regular season. If nothing else, Williams' reputation as a good pass blocker should get him on the field some in the event Sanders and/or Blue ends up earning more touches.