Williams rushed 12 times for 30 yards and brought in three of four targets for 20 yards in the Cowboys' 37-20 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

The Commanders' front more than held its own against the Cowboys' offensive line, leading Williams to scratch and claw for yardage while Dak Prescott carved up Washington's defense through the air. Williams still played a clear lead role despite the modest amount of rush attempts, but he continued to play a steady complementary role in the passing game. Williams has another tough assignment on tap in Week 3, as the Cowboys welcome in the Ravens next Sunday.