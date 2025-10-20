Williams took 19 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown while adding one reception on four targets for two yards in Sunday's 44-22 win over Washington.

Williams got back on track following last week's dud against Carolina (13-29-0) with his second 100-plus yard rushing game of the year. The 25-year-old kicked off the scoring with a short touchdown scamper on the Cowboys' opening drive, then proceeded to eat chunks of yardage throughout the contest. Williams is experiencing a true breakout fantasy campaign with a stellar 111-592-6 rushing line off of a career-best 5.3 YPC through seven starts in 2025. The 2021 second-round pick will get a chance to flex his newfound success against the team that drafted him when the Cowboys visit the Broncos next Sunday.